Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,288,000 after acquiring an additional 464,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after buying an additional 418,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE THC opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.