Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,397 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.61.

Shares of TER stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

