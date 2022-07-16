Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Sells $14,582.75 in Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $14,582.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,094,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $14,706.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $27,016.10.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,570 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $16,172.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $55,943.90.

On Friday, June 24th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 75,007 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $384,785.91.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLAP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 152,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,151. Terran Orbital Co. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,097,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,857,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.