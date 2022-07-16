Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Boosted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $872.79.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $720.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $746.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $710.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $867.47. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

