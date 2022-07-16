Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.52.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $160.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

