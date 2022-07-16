Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $148.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.52.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $160.54 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

