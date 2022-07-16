The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

