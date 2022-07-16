The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Lessened by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $245.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.18.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.