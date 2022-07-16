The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 196.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 4.4 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $293.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.