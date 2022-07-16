The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 462.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 14.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.4% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.8 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

