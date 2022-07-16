The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.44.
The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
