The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Cut to $12.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens downgraded The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $314.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.88 and a beta of 2.51. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,972,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

