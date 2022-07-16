The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Head to Head Comparison

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Shore Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $19.70 billion 3.22 $5.67 billion $11.82 12.98 Shore Bancshares $83.67 million 4.42 $15.37 million $1.17 15.93

Analyst Ratings

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. The PNC Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The PNC Financial Services Group and Shore Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 1 9 6 0 2.31 Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $204.87, indicating a potential upside of 33.53%. Shore Bancshares has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Shore Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 26.14% 12.43% 1.22% Shore Bancshares 17.67% 6.53% 0.64%

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Shore Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting services; foreign exchange, derivatives, fixed income, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,629 branches and 9,523 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 29 full service branches, 30 ATMs, and 5 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, Anne Arundel County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

