The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend by an average of 97.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.54. The RMR Group has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $47.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $197.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The RMR Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The RMR Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMR. B. Riley raised their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

