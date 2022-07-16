The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.41 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.