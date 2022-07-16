The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 67,612 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 596,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.