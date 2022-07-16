Theta Fuel Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $266.59 million and approximately $31.94 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00092845 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00284542 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00042373 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.