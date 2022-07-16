THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.00

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 32718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get THK alerts:

THK Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.15.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.