Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.03

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $10.65. Tiptree shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 36,593 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tiptree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tiptree Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $386.69 million, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 611,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 222,453 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 274,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 105,591 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Featured Articles

