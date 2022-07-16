Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

