Toews Corp ADV Buys New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

