Toews Corp ADV Has $546,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Toews Corp ADV decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.