Toews Corp ADV Invests $417,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Walmart comprises 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average of $138.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

