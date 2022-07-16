Toews Corp ADV Makes New $406,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.22.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $83.66 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

