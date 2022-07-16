Toews Corp ADV Makes New $409,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 546,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 743.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.85 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

