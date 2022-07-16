Toews Corp ADV Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Up 0.2 %

NI stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NiSource Profile



NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.



