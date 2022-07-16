Toews Corp ADV Takes $403,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 3.9 %

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

ARE opened at $142.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

