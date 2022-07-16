Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Paychex comprises approximately 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Paychex by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Insider Activity

Paychex Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,689 shares of company stock worth $4,622,438. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.