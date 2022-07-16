Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $216.80 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $329.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

