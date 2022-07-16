TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.63.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BLD opened at $177.68 on Friday. TopBuild has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TopBuild will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.