Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMTNF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

