Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Cowen currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen downgraded Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Torrid stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Torrid has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.56 million and a PE ratio of -24.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the first quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Torrid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

