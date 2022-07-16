Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 2.3% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 239,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,705. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

