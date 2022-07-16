Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $502,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.07. 7,061,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

