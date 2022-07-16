Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $760,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 433,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,338,000 after acquiring an additional 121,419 shares in the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 278,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,281. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.45.

