Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 84,500 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after acquiring an additional 532,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after acquiring an additional 169,874 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. 10,042,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,754,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.