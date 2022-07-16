Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,193,000 after buying an additional 209,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,175,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.64. 1,875,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

