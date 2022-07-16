Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,756 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.91 on Friday, reaching $226.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,459,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,377. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.34 and its 200 day moving average is $255.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

