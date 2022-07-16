Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.29.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $207.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.38.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

