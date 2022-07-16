Travala.com (AVA) Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $32.32 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00052798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,439,687 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars.

