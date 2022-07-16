Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of -0.60. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

Insider Activity

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Hair purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,822,790 shares in the company, valued at $25,537,287.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Hair acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,384 over the last three months. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after buying an additional 5,896,618 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 500,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $8,757,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 394,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 144,405 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 597,376 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Further Reading

