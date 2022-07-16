Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.94.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. Trex has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.11. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Trex by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

