TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,803 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. 2,628,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,364. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

