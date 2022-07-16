TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.25. The company had a trading volume of 514,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,100. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.27 and a 200-day moving average of $167.81.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.