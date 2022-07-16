TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Sanmina comprises 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 38.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 17.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanmina Stock Up 2.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sanmina stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 355,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

