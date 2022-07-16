TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

VO stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

