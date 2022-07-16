TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 47.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $2,479,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $269,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of TRGP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 935,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.50. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,277. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

