TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,905,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

