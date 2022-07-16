TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,872,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.85. 1,412,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,806. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

