TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $683,804,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 991,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.
Nucor Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.18. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.
Nucor Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
